Google Launches Giant Censorship Campaign In The Middle Of The Night [VIDEO]

Published on Nov 18, 2017

Google is now “reviewing the claims” of Infowars news articles by including links to left-leaning “fact checking” sites when people search for Alex Jones or Infowars.

Google’s biography box for Alex Jones, which is shown with related search results, now has a “Reviewed Claims” tab which displays an Infowars headline and an associated article from Politifact and/or Snopes.com that disputes the news.

The problem is that these “fact checking” sites are not as unbiased as they claim and are typically aligned with establishment interests, particularly those of Silicon Valley which wanted Hillary Clinton in the White House.

“Most ‘fact checkers’ are merely liberal journalists looking to prove their preconceived narrative,” wrote the Washington Times’ Kelly Riddell. “They cherry-pick the statements to ‘fact-check’ and then decide which data to back it up with.”