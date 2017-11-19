BREAKING: FBI Caught In Major Cover Up, It’s All Going Public [VIDEO]

Published on Nov 19, 2017

Breaking News: FBI Caught In Major Cover Up, It’s All Going Public

Judicial Watch is a government watchdog group that often uses lawsuits to reveal information to the public. Their latest investigation is going to flip FBI officials on their heads.

The Department of Justice contacted Judicial Watch to inform them that the FBI located 30 pages of documents. These pages relate to the meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton on June 27, 2016. The materials are scheduled to be sent to Judicial Watch no later than November 30th, 2017.

