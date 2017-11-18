THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [NOVEMBER 18, 2017]

–

–

CLICK ON ARTICLE TITLES

TO READ MORE

–

Chicago Tribune – 18 hours ago

The trial for an Aurora priest charged with sexually abusing girls at their Catholic church has been pushed back again, from November to February, while …

–

Fox News – Nov 14, 2017

YORK, Maine – A former Roman Catholic priest who spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for raping an altar boy has been re-indicted on sexual …

–

Toronto Star – Nov 15, 2017

“It’s going to be shocking for people,” Talach said Wednesday. “You are talking dozens of victims for each priest. These guys were left in the field operating and …

–

Pacific News Center – Nov 15, 2017

Guam – One of the defendants in the child sex abuse scandal has died. He is defrocked priest Raymond Cepeda. Cepeda was previously a priest at Santa …

–

CBC.ca – Nov 15, 2017

56 lawsuits against Catholic Church that allege sexual abuse are before N.B. … 4 New Brunswick priests caught in sexual abuse allegations ​; More victims of …

–

The Missourian – Nov 13, 2017

Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis, reported he has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against retired priest Rev. Dennis B. Zacheis.

Former priest accused of sex abuse in 1970s

KSDK – Nov 13, 2017

–

WHAS 11.com – Nov 15, 2017

Priest convicted of sexual abuse granted early parole … LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) — A priest serving a 15-year-prison sentence for sexually abusing a teenage …

Louisville priest convicted in 2014 of molesting teen granted medical …

The Courier-Journal – Nov 15, 2017

–

Pacific News Center – Nov 13, 2017

Guam – The latest sex abuse lawsuit filed against the Archdiocese of Agana describes some of the routine practices of the alleged pedophiles against the …

–

Newsday – Nov 14, 2017

Now, the Diocese of Rockville Centre has launched a compensation program that it hopes will help people who say they were victims of clergy sex abuse as …

–

Scottish Daily Record – Nov 16, 2017

The trial of a retired priest accused of historical sex abuse will now take place next year. Francis Moore, 82, of Largs, is charged with crimes against three boys …

–

Detroit Free Press – Nov 15, 2017

A former priest who says prosecutors waited too long to charge him with sexual abuse has lost his case at the Michigan appeals court. James Rapp was …

–

The Guardian – 22 hours ago

… island in 1947, joined the strict Cistercian order and was ordained a priest in 1956. … The abuse only stopped when the girls’ parents moved to Australia in 1985. … teachers were expected to mandatorily report suspected child sexual abuse, …

–

USA TODAY – Nov 15, 2017

… Guam — A settlement could be reached soon in four sexual abuse cases … To date, 143 lawsuits against 15 priests and others on Guam have been filed in …

–

Pacific Daily News – Nov 14, 2017

It is the 143rd lawsuit filed in federal or local court, accusing a clergy member or other person associated with the Catholic Church on Guam of sexual abuse.

Accuser says Father Antonio Cruz molested him while visiting his …

Pacific News Center – Nov 15, 2017

–

Yale Daily News (blog) – Nov 12, 2017

… sexually abused minors when he served as a priest in the Catholic Church from 1973 … After learning of Lara’s history of sexual abuse, Arizona State officials …

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

Advertisements