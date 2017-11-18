THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [NOVEMBER 18, 2017]

–
–
CLICK ON ARTICLE TITLES
TO READ MORE
–
Trial again postponed for Aurora priest accused of sex abuse of girls
Chicago Tribune–18 hours ago
The trial for an Aurora priest charged with sexually abusing girls at their Catholic church has been pushed back again, from November to February, while …
–
Defrocked priest now faces 31 counts of sex abuse in Maine
Fox News–Nov 14, 2017
YORK, Maine – A former Roman Catholic priest who spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for raping an altar boy has been re-indicted on sexual …
–
Lawyer representing sex abuse victims of New Brunswick Catholic …
Toronto Star–Nov 15, 2017
“It’s going to be shocking for people,” Talach said Wednesday. “You are talking dozens of victims for each priest. These guys were left in the field operating and …
–
Defrocked priest accused of sexual abuse dies
Pacific News Center–Nov 15, 2017
Guam – One of the defendants in the child sex abuse scandal has died. He is defrocked priest Raymond Cepeda. Cepeda was previously a priest at Santa …
–
56 lawsuits against Catholic Church that allege sexual abuse are …
CBC.ca–Nov 15, 2017
56 lawsuits against Catholic Church that allege sexual abuse are before N.B. … 4 New Brunswick priests caught in sexual abuse allegations ; More victims of …
–
Sex Abuse Allegation Against Retired Priest — Former Pastor of St …
The Missourian–Nov 13, 2017
Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis, reported he has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against retired priest Rev. Dennis B. Zacheis.
Former priest accused of sex abuse in 1970s
KSDK–Nov 13, 2017
KSDK–Nov 13, 2017
–
Priest convicted of sexual abuse granted early parole
WHAS 11.com–Nov 15, 2017
Priest convicted of sexual abuse granted early parole … LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) — A priest serving a 15-year-prison sentence for sexually abusing a teenage …
Louisville priest convicted in 2014 of molesting teen granted medical …
The Courier-Journal–Nov 15, 2017
The Courier-Journal–Nov 15, 2017
–
Sex abuse victims says priest forced boys to undress and take turns …
Pacific News Center–Nov 13, 2017
Guam – The latest sex abuse lawsuit filed against the Archdiocese of Agana describes some of the routine practices of the alleged pedophiles against the …
–
Clergy abuse: Conflicting views on LI diocese’s compensation plan
Newsday–Nov 14, 2017
Now, the Diocese of Rockville Centre has launched a compensation program that it hopes will help people who say they were victims of clergy sex abuse as …
–
Former Ayrshire priest faces historic sex abuse charges with …
Scottish Daily Record–Nov 16, 2017
The trial of a retired priest accused of historical sex abuse will now take place next year. Francis Moore, 82, of Largs, is charged with crimes against three boys …
–
Ex-priest loses appeal over sexual assaults
Detroit Free Press–Nov 15, 2017
A former priest who says prosecutors waited too long to charge him with sexual abuse has lost his case at the Michigan appeals court. James Rapp was …
–
Revealed: monk who abused children on ‘crime free’ Caldey Island …
The Guardian–22 hours ago
… island in 1947, joined the strict Cistercian order and was ordained a priest in 1956. … The abuse only stopped when the girls’ parents moved to Australia in 1985. … teachers were expected to mandatorily report suspected child sexual abuse, …
–
Lawyers seek settlement in abuse suits against Guam archbishop
USA TODAY–Nov 15, 2017
… Guam — A settlement could be reached soon in four sexual abuse cases … To date, 143 lawsuits against 15 priests and others on Guam have been filed in …
–
Man says priest, who was family friend, abused him at home
Pacific Daily News–Nov 14, 2017
It is the 143rd lawsuit filed in federal or local court, accusing a clergy member or other person associated with the Catholic Church on Guam of sexual abuse.
Accuser says Father Antonio Cruz molested him while visiting his …
Pacific News Center–Nov 15, 2017
Pacific News Center–Nov 15, 2017
–
Ex-div school prof had history of sexual abuse
Yale Daily News (blog)–Nov 12, 2017
… sexually abused minors when he served as a priest in the Catholic Church from 1973 … After learning of Lara’s history of sexual abuse, Arizona State officials …
–
Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States
http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html
–
National Survivor Advocates Coalition
https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/
–
Advertisements