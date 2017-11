Published on Nov 17, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | V. Saxena for the Conservative Tribune reports, Earlier this month the Women’s National Democratic Club presented failed Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton with a “Democratic Woman of the Year Award” — and for reasons yet unknown, PBS reportedly decided to air the presentation live on its Facebook page.

See the report here:

https://youtu.be/2xgJas2RUqI