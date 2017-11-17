17

Nov. '17

Hillary Clinton ‘DOJ Investigating Me Would Be Abuse Of Power’ Gets Instant RESPONSE (VIDEO)!

 

Published on Nov 16, 2017

Hillary Clinton ‘DOJ investigating me would be abuse of power’ gets instant response. Hillary Clinton said in an interview with Mother Jones that, if President Trump directs his Justice Department to investigate her role in a 2010 sale of a uranium company, it would be such an abuse of power.

Hillary said this following reports that, the Justice Department is considering appointing a special counsel to investigate Clinton foundation, uranium one deal and Trump dossier.

