15

Nov. '17

SECONDS AFTER MAN SHOWS UP WITH SOMETHING OF HILLARY’S, HE HAS DISAPPEARED! [VIDEO]

 

Published on Nov 14, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Al Waisman for mPolitical reports, Now, this is truly odd. Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese academic suspected of being a link between the Trump campaign and Russian officials who also claimed to have dirt on Crooked Hillary Clinton and was once a regular on the foreign policy circuit attending conferences the world over, has now vanished and no one seems to know his whereabouts.

See the report here:
https://youtu.be/9nfy-F6ni-w

