Will AI crime-fighting tech spawn real-life ‘Minority Report’ or something more dangerous? [VIDEO]

Published on Nov 13, 2017

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now being used to analyze livestreamed video to try to stop crimes in progress. Legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media tells RT America’s Ashlee Banks that such technology is related to the controversial “stop-and-frisk” police procedure.

Minority Report is a 2002 American neo-noir science fiction film directed by Steven Spielberg and

loosely based on the short story of the same name by Philip K. Dick. It is set primarily in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia in the year 2054, where “PreCrime”, a specialized police department, apprehends criminals based on foreknowledge provided by three psychics called “precogs”. The cast includes Tom Cruise as Chief of PreCrime John Anderton, Colin Farrell as Department of Justice agent Danny Witwer, Samantha Morton as the senior precog Agatha, and Max von Sydow as Anderton’s superior Lamar Burgess. The film combines elements of tech noir, whodunit, thriller and science fiction genres, as well as a traditional chase film, as the main protagonist is accused of a crime he has not committed and becomes a fugitive.

