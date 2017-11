Published on Nov 14, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | V. Saxena for the Conservative Tribune reports, OJ Simpson, who was released from prison just last month after serving nine years for a robbery that occurred at a hotel in Las Vegas a decade ago, could very well be headed back to prison sooner rather than later given his pro-release shenanigans.

See the report here:

https://youtu.be/fODL8dYeAUE