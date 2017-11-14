Is Fox getting ready to buy CNN? [VIDEO]

Published on Nov 13, 2017

Apparently, in the last six months, Murdoch has made two calls to AT&T CEO, Randall Stephenson to discuss CNN and whether or not AT&T might sell the ‘news’ channel. Some sources are saying it’s because the boss of Fox is interested in buying CNN, while other sources are quick to say, no, Murdoch isn’t interested in buying, that’s not what the calls were about. So there’s lots of speculation as to what was actually discussed, but there’s no doubt that Murdoch did indeed make the call.The Resident discusses.