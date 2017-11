Published on Nov 14, 2017

The Abilify MyCite aripiprazole tablets – for treating schizophrenia and manic episodes – have an ingestible sensor embedded inside them that records that the medication has been taken.

A patch worn by the patient transmits this information to their smartphone.

The information can also be sent to the prescribing doctor, if the patient consents to this.

Learn More:

http://www.bbc.com/news/health-41980836