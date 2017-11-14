BREAKING: HILLARY’S SICKENING SEXUAL SECRET JUST FOUND ON HER LAPTOP INVESTIGATORS TOOK [VIDEO]

Published on Nov 13, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Al Waisman for mPolitical reports, This week New York Police Department detectives and sources who worked on the underage child pornography case against Anthony Weiner confirmed the laptop which was seized from the former congressman contained proof that Hillary Clinton did, in fact, know he was engaging in a long sexual relationship with a minor and did absolutely nothing to alert any state or federal authorities to protect the 15-year-old girl.

See the report here:

https://youtu.be/7QoN-ulaenU