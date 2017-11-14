Ben Shapiro: Accusations against Judge Roy Moore: The perspectives (audio from 11-13-2017) [VIDEO]

Published on Nov 13, 2017

JUDGE Roy Moore

28th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama

Born

February 11, 1947 (age 70)

Political party

Republican (1992–present)

Democratic (before 1992)

Roy Stewart Moore (born February 11, 1947) is an American politician and former Alabama state judge known for being twice elected to and twice removed from the Alabama Supreme Court. He also is the founder and president of the Foundation for Moral Law. Moore is the Republican nominee in the 2017 special election to fill the United States Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions and currently held by Luther Strange.

Moore was again elected Chief Justice in 2013, but was suspended in May 2016, for directing probate judges to continue to enforce the state’s ban on same-sex marriage despite the fact that this had been deemed unconstitutional.

During the Senate race, allegations surfaced that Moore had pursued or sexually assaulted five high school girls while in his 30s. One woman stated that when she was 14, a 32-year old Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her. Another woman said that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Moore denied allegations of sexual assault, calling them fake news and a smear campaign. The controversy led some Republicans to call for Moore to drop out of the race.

Moore is a conspiracy theorist and an advocate of far-right politics. He earned significant national attention and controversy over his strongly anti-homosexual, anti-Muslim, and far-right views, his belief that Christianity should order public policy, as well as his past ties to neo-Confederates and white nationalist groups. Moore was a leading voice in the birther movement, which promoted the conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

