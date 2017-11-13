13

Nov. ’17

RIGHT AS BRAZILE REVEALS WHY SHE LEAKED CNN DEBATE QUESTIONS ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE ON LIVE TV [VIDEO]

 

Published on Nov 13, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Kim Smith for the Conservative Tribune reports, We don’t have to look far to see the horror of socialized health care. In fact, it’s just over the northern border.
Ellysa Chenery for The Western Journal reports, The former DNC chair spoke to Tucker Carlson about her time under Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and what she predicts to be a possible comeback for the democratic party.

See the report here:
https://youtu.be/A1XYr0agwzE

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s