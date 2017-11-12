Tucker Reports CNN Told Anchors to Discredit Donna Brazile-Clinton Revelations

After a top Democrat came forward and shed light on the corruption she uncovered during the 2016 presidential election, CNN’s response was trying to silence her.

Last week, Politico published an excerpt of a memoir by former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile, where she exposed how Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton rigged the Democrat primary.

On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported that sources told him CNN had been directing its anchors and reporters to discredit Brazile because of her accusations against Clinton.

As noted by the Daily Caller, Carlson is blasting CNN for trying to criticize Brazile because she tried to expose Clinton for her corruption.

“According to highly informed sources we spoke to – highly informed – top management at CNN directed its employees to undermine Brazile’s credibility. Anchors and producers were vocally offended by her attacks on their friends, the Clintons,” Carlson said.

Carlson slammed the liberal media outlet for trying to denigrate Brazile, who worked at CNN for years before she left to become the interim DNC chair in July 2016, simply because she exposed Clinton for her dirty tricks.

“If you’ve been watching that channel, you may have noticed CNN’s anchors suggesting that Donna Brazile cannot be trusted, precisely because she took part in efforts to break the primaries for Clinton,” he added.

READ MORE

https://conservativetribune.com/tucker-cnn-anchors-discredit-brazile/

Advertisements