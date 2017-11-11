THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [NOVEMBER 11, 2017]

–
Brooklyn Diocese Names 8 Priests Who Sexually Abused Children
New York Times–16 hours ago
Later in the day, the diocese posted the names of seven more former priests who were defrocked for child sexual abuse offenses, in an effort to protect children …
–
Arizona professor quits in wake of clergy sex abuse scandal
Crux: Covering all things Catholic–2 hours ago
Catholics and sexual abuse survivors protest in front of the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis on June 11, 2014. The group gathered in response to a deposition …
–
Manhattan priest still on the job despite allegations of sexual abuse …
New York Daily News–Nov 9, 2017
A Manhattan parish priest remains on the job despite allegations from two former altar boys that he sexually abused the pair, an attorney charged Thursday.
–
Revered South Bay monsignor accused of covering up sex abuse
Beach Reporter–Nov 9, 2017
Now, an attorney handling a child sex abuse case against former St. Lawrence priest Chris Cunningham claims Lenihan knew the priest was accused of sexual …
–
Catholic priest Glen Walsh who was to give evidence in Archbishop …
The Advertiser–6 hours ago
A CATHOLIC priest has died weeks before he was scheduled to give evidence in Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson’s trial for concealing child sex abuse.
–
Lawsuit: Priest made boys walk from Agana to Mangilao for refusing …
Pacific Daily News–Nov 9, 2017
A plaintiff, identified only as B.F. in court documents to protect his privacy, filed a $10 million clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, the Boy …
–
63-year-old latest to claim sex abuse by clergy
KUAM.com–Nov 9, 2017
The lawsuits just keep on coming. The latest victim to come forward with claims of clergy sexual abuse is a 63-year-old man only identified by his initials, B.F..
–
Attorney: Priest gave sharp, unemotional answers on Guam child …
USA TODAY–Nov 5, 2017
HAGÅTÑA, Guam — Former Guam priest Louis Brouillard did not show much … Most parties in the Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuits are pursuing mediation to try …
–
Bombshell book claims Vatican priests had sex with boys while …
Daily Mail–Nov 9, 2017
A bombshell book has claimed Vatican priests had sex with boys while … to the ex-seminarian, saying it had determined that no sexual abuse of a minor had …
New book alleges gay sex in Vatican dorm, shady banking involving …
Crux: Covering all things Catholic–Nov 9, 2017
–
The ‘gangster’ superior, the Irish priest and the wealthy widow
Irish Times–10 hours ago
There are other allegations of abuse within the order. In the US in 2016, a law suit alleging sexual abuse in Mexico was taken against Fr Luis Garza, a one-time …
–
Lawsuit: Priest, Boy Scout leader abused victim
The Guam Daily Post–Nov 9, 2017
BROUILLARD: Louis Brouillard, now 96, has been named in dozens of clergy sex abuse cases filed in the local and federal courts on Guam. Photo courtesy of …
–
Broader sex abuse inquiry called for
Otago Daily Times–Nov 10, 2017
An advocate for victims of sexual abuse, historian Dr Murray Heasley, said … its links to priest Magnus Murray, who admitted to abusing boys in Dunedin.
–
The unholy excuses of Roy Moore’s allies
CNN–12 hours ago
James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author of a recent book on the life of Jesus. … in any way, excuse or legitimize the sexual abuse or sexual harassment of a …
–
Diocese’s Insurer Agrees To Pay $9M For Priest Abuse Claims
Law360–Nov 9, 2017
Diocese’s Insurer Agrees To Pay $9M For Priest Abuse Claims … to settle a dispute with the diocese over coverage for sexual abuse claims against local clergy, …
–
Parties still at odds over sex abuse cases against archbishop
KUAM.com–Nov 8, 2017
Parties are still at odds over the complaints accusing Archbishop Anthony Apuron of clergy sexual abuse. While defense argues that the 40-year-old cases are …
–
Italian priest tells raped girl she asked for it
Inquirer.net–Nov 9, 2017
Rome, Italy — An Italian priest prompted outrage Thursday by going on … a parish priest in Bologna wrote on the social media site, according to Italian media reports. … beings,we have the gift of freewill, we are free to use that gift or abuse it. …. or 15 she was underage do you know her? read the law you dont have sex with …
–
