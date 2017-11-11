THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [NOVEMBER 11, 2017]

–

CLICK ON ARTICLE TITLES

TO READ MORE

–

New York Times – 16 hours ago

Later in the day, the diocese posted the names of seven more former priests who were defrocked for child sexual abuse offenses, in an effort to protect children …

–

Crux: Covering all things Catholic – 2 hours ago

Catholics and sexual abuse survivors protest in front of the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis on June 11, 2014. The group gathered in response to a deposition …

–

New York Daily News – Nov 9, 2017

A Manhattan parish priest remains on the job despite allegations from two former altar boys that he sexually abused the pair, an attorney charged Thursday.

–

Beach Reporter – Nov 9, 2017

Now, an attorney handling a child sex abuse case against former St. Lawrence priest Chris Cunningham claims Lenihan knew the priest was accused of sexual …

–

Catholic priest Glen Walsh who was to give evidence in Archbishop … The Advertiser – 6 hours ago A CATHOLIC priest has died weeks before he was scheduled to give evidence in Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson’s trial for concealing child sex abuse.

–

Pacific Daily News – Nov 9, 2017

A plaintiff, identified only as B.F. in court documents to protect his privacy, filed a $10 million clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, the Boy …

–

KUAM.com – Nov 9, 2017

The lawsuits just keep on coming. The latest victim to come forward with claims of clergy sexual abuse is a 63-year-old man only identified by his initials, B.F..

–

USA TODAY – Nov 5, 2017

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — Former Guam priest Louis Brouillard did not show much … Most parties in the Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuits are pursuing mediation to try …

–

Daily Mail – Nov 9, 2017

A bombshell book has claimed Vatican priests had sex with boys while … to the ex-seminarian, saying it had determined that no sexual abuse of a minor had …

New book alleges gay sex in Vatican dorm, shady banking involving …

Crux: Covering all things Catholic – Nov 9, 2017

–

Irish Times – 10 hours ago

There are other allegations of abuse within the order. In the US in 2016, a law suit alleging sexual abuse in Mexico was taken against Fr Luis Garza, a one-time …

–

Lawsuit: Priest, Boy Scout leader abused victim The Guam Daily Post – Nov 9, 2017 BROUILLARD: Louis Brouillard, now 96, has been named in dozens of clergy sex abuse cases filed in the local and federal courts on Guam. Photo courtesy of …

–

Broader sex abuse inquiry called for Otago Daily Times – Nov 10, 2017 An advocate for victims of sexual abuse, historian Dr Murray Heasley, said … its links to priest Magnus Murray, who admitted to abusing boys in Dunedin.

–

CNN – 12 hours ago

James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author of a recent book on the life of Jesus. … in any way, excuse or legitimize the sexual abuse or sexual harassment of a …

–

Law360 – Nov 9, 2017

Diocese’s Insurer Agrees To Pay $9M For Priest Abuse Claims … to settle a dispute with the diocese over coverage for sexual abuse claims against local clergy, …

–

KUAM.com – Nov 8, 2017

Parties are still at odds over the complaints accusing Archbishop Anthony Apuron of clergy sexual abuse. While defense argues that the 40-year-old cases are …

–

Inquirer.net – Nov 9, 2017

Rome, Italy — An Italian priest prompted outrage Thursday by going on … a parish priest in Bologna wrote on the social media site, according to Italian media reports. … beings,we have the gift of freewill, we are free to use that gift or abuse it. …. or 15 she was underage do you know her? read the law you dont have sex with …

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

Advertisements