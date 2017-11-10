‘It’s your fault’: Italian priest to rape victim

An Italian priest has provoked outrage after telling a girl who had been raped that she was at fault, because she had chosen to get drunk and hang around with refugees.

Bologna cleric, Fr Lorenzo Guidotti, took to social media to chastise the girl. He said that the victim, who is a minor, couldn’t complaint because she was socializing with migrants, various Italian media report.

“Sweetie, I’m sorry, but… you get revoltingly drunk… and then who do you go off with? A North African?” Guidotti wrote on Facebook. “I’m sorry but if you swim in the piranha tank you cannot complain if you lose a limb.”