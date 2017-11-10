10

Nov. ’17

‘It’s your fault’: Italian priest to rape victim

‘It’s your fault’: Italian priest to rape victim

 

An Italian priest has provoked outrage after telling a girl who had been raped that she was at fault, because she had chosen to get drunk and hang around with refugees.

Bologna cleric, Fr Lorenzo Guidotti, took to social media to chastise the girl. He said that the victim, who is a minor, couldn’t complaint because she was socializing with migrants, various Italian media report.

“Sweetie, I’m sorry, but… you get revoltingly drunk… and then who do you go off with? A North African?” Guidotti wrote on Facebook. “I’m sorry but if you swim in the piranha tank you cannot complain if you lose a limb.”

 

MORE:

 

https://www.rt.com/news/409478-italian-priest-blames-rape-victim/

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s