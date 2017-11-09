Judicial Watch Bombshell: At Least 1 Million Illegals Voted For Hillary

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton says that over 1.1 million illegal aliens voted for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

According to Fitton, the avalanche of illegal votes for the Democratic nominee represents a clear and present danger for the Republican Party going forward.

Insisting that illegal immigrants are voting in large enough numbers to “change the outcome of elections,” Fitton says that the claim made by Trump that tens of millions illegally voted for Hillary is most likely true.

Infowars.com reports: “By my estimation, we had about one and a half million illegal alien votes in the last election, 1.4 million by my guess,” said Fitton during a speech hosted by The Remembrance Project.

Of this number, Fitton said that about 80% vote for Democrats, with around 20% typically voting for Republicans.

“1.1 million by that calculation voted for Hillary Clinton….so we really face a crisis in this regard,” he warned.

MORE

http://yournewswire.com/judicial-watch-illegals-voted-Hillary/

Advertisements