Published on Nov 8, 2017

Saudi Arabia has detained dozens of royal figures and ministers – in what it calls Phase One of its ‘anti-corruption push’ – 11 princes, 4 minister and many ex-ministers were detained by the Saudi anti-corruption body.

The US president has expressed approval for the move despite the fact that one of his former business partners was reportedly among those detained.

RT’s Jacqueline Vouga has more.