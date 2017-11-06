RAW: Gunman kills 26 in Texas church shooting [VIDEO]

Published on Nov 6, 2017

At least 26 people were killed after an assailant opened fire in the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday. A further 20 people were injured in the mass shooting, which took place during the morning service. The victims are reported to be between the ages of five and 72.

Footage shows police arriving at the alleged home – in New Braunfels, Texas – of the suspect in a mass shooting that took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, on Sunday. Law enforcement are investigating Devin Kelley, the man suspected of killing 26 people when he opened fire on a church in the San Antonio area. Several more people were injured in the attack.