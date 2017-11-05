Why Would Donna Brazile Be in Fear For Her Life if Seth Rich’s Death Was Just a Random Late Night Mugging?

Things that make you go, hmm…

On July 10, 2016, 27 year-old Democratic staffer Seth Conrad Rich was murdered in Washington DC about a block from his apartment. The killer or killers took nothing from their victim, leaving behind his wallet, watch and phone.

Via Wikipedia: Earlier that night he had been at Lou’s City Bar, a sports pub 1.8 miles from his apartment, in Columbia Heights, where he was a regular customer. He left when the bar was closing, at about 1:30 or 1:45 a.m. Police were alerted to gunfire at 4:20 a.m. by an automated gunfire locator. Within approximately one minute after the gun shots, police officers found Rich with multiple gunshot wounds, in a conscious and breathing state.[33] He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. According to police, he died from two shots to the back… Rich’s mother told NBC’s Washington affiliate WRC-TV,

“There had been a struggle. His hands were bruised, his knees are bruised, his face is bruised, and yet he had two shots to his back, and yet they never took anything… They didn’t finish robbing him, they just took his life.”

