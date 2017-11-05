Donna Brazile Accuses Top Clinton Operatives Of Being Racist, Treating Her Like A Slave. Feared Snipers Would Kill Her Next

MATT DRUDGE TWEETS: Donna Brazile ‘Haunted’ By Seth Rich Murder — Feared Snipers Would Kill Her Next

Newly released excerpts from Donna Brazile’s book “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” reveals the Democrat operative was haunted by the mysterious death of DNC staffer Seth Rich.

Drudge says Brazile was so paranoid about snipers shooting her dead that she made a habit of shutting the blinds.

“Brazile writes she was haunted by murder of DNC Seth Rich, and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds so snipers could not see her,” tweeted Drudge on Saturday afternoon.

Donna Brazile Says She “Feared For Her Life” After Seth Rich Was Killed – Why would Donna Brazile be afraid for her life if Seth Rich’s death was due to a random mugging in the middle of the night?

Brazile describes her mounting anxiety about Russia’s theft of emails and other data from DNC servers, the slow process of discovering the full extent of the cyberattacks and the personal fallout. She likens the feeling to having rats in your basement: “You take measures to get rid of them, but knowing they are there, or have been there, means you never feel truly at peace.”

Brazile writes that she was haunted by the still-unsolved murder of DNC data staffer Seth Rich and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds to her office window so snipers could not see her and installing surveillance cameras at her home. She wonders whether Russians had placed a listening device in plants in the DNC executive suite.

At first, Brazile writes of the hacking, top Democratic officials were “encouraging us not to talk about it.” But she says a wake-up moment came when she visited the White House in August 2016, for President Obama’s 55th birthday party. National security adviser Susan E. Rice and former attorney general Eric Holder separately pulled her aside quietly to urge her to take the Russian hacking seriously, which she did, she writes.

