THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [NOVEMBER 4, 2017]

Archdiocese compiling list of clergy with credible allegations of child …
Pacific Daily News–11 hours ago
The Archdiocese of Agana will compile a list of clergy with credible allegations of child sexual abuse against them, according to Archbishop Michael Jude …
–
Priest who admitted to Guam sex abuses to give evidence this week
USA TODAY–Oct 29, 2017
Brouillard, 96, is accused in more than half of the 141 clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in local and federal courts against the Archdiocese of Agana, 16 priests and …
–
Former Priest Says Revered Colleague Was a Predator
New York Times–Oct 29, 2017
His mother was happy, he recalled, because she revered priests. … Most victims of childhood sexual abuse in New York State have been unable to sue or file …
–
Area priest arrested for sexual assault
Kankakee Daily Journal–Nov 1, 2017
The 65-year-old Jacklin has been preliminarily charged by state police with criminal sexual assault by force and sexual misconduct of a person with a disability.
–
Pedophile priest’s tale cries for day in court for long-ago victims …
Philly.com–Nov 1, 2017
Also in 2002, the clergy sex abuse scandal in Boston exploded after the Globe documented molestation by dozens of priests and a cover-up by top church …
–
Report: Ex-priest with Island ties receives abuse settlement
SILive.com–Oct 30, 2017
Report: Ex-priest with Island ties receives abuse settlement … the Archdiocese of New York to resolve a sexual abuse claim, according to the New York Times.
–
Former priest accused of sexually abusing minors at Covina …
The San Gabriel Valley Tribune–Oct 31, 2017
A former priest who served in Southern California and was named in a 2015 child sexual abuse lawsuit allegedly molested at least four additional children at …
–
Priest charged with Halloween assault on developmental center …
Crux: Covering all things Catholic–Nov 3, 2017
On Halloween, a nurse at the Shapiro Developmental Center in Illinois allegedly walked in on Father Richard Jacklin performing a sex act on a 39-year-old male …
–
‘Their cross to bear’: The Catholic women told to forgive domestic …
ABC Online–20 hours ago
“When the issue first broke, people [in the Catholic Church] had known about clergy sex abuse for years. They didn’t know what to do, who to talk to, or how to …
–
Retired priest charged with child porn has Ossining ties
The Journal News | LoHud.com–Oct 31, 2017
A 96-year-old retired Catholic priest was charged Tuesday with more than 70 counts … Raskin said that there has been no allegation of sexual abuse by Byrne.
–
RVC man claims St. Agnes priest sexually abused him
liherald.com–Nov 2, 2017
A 48-year-old Rockville Centre man claims that a St. Agnes Cathedral priest … “There isn’t any amount of money a sexual abuse victim wouldn’t exchange for …
–
Lawsuit #141: ‘Best altar boy’ was non-Catholic youth priest abused
USA TODAY–Oct 30, 2017
Now 50 years old, M.S.M. is the 141st person to file a clergy sex abuse lawsuit in local and federal courts, against the Archdiocese of Agana, priests and others …
New sex abuse claim filed by victim who’s not catholic
Pacific News Center–Oct 31, 2017
–
Lawsuit: Priest raped, abused Agat altar boy during confessions
Pacific Daily News–Oct 31, 2017
J.C. is the 142nd person to file a clergy sex abuse lawsuit in local and federal court against the Archdiocese of Agana, priests and others associated with the …
–
Ex-Priest Molested Children In South Bay: Lawsuit
Patch.com–Nov 1, 2017
PALOS VERDES, CA – An ex-priest who served in Southern California molested at … Chris Cunningham had already been named in a 2015 child sexual abuse …
–
Kane investigator quit, may have shredded docs, complicating 2 …
Chicago Tribune–Nov 2, 2017
Kane investigator quit, may have shredded docs, complicating 2 child sex abuse cases … In one of the cases, involving a former priest from Aurora charged with …
–
–
–
