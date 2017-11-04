‘No one asks, no one wants to ask’ about sexual wrongdoing in Hollywood ‒ director [VIDEO]

Published on Nov 3, 2017

Producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey are among the men in Hollywood who have been accused of sexual harassment and assault going back decades. Now law enforcement agencies from London to New York and Italy to California are investigating whether any crimes were committed. RT America’s David Miller takes a look. Then Matthew Valentinas, director of the documentary “Open Secrets,” tells “Watching the Hawks” what Hollywood can do to prevent such predatory behavior.