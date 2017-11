Published on Nov 2, 2017

Mary Kate for Liberty Writers reports, A top exec at Twitter revealed in a written testimony to the Senate that Twitter has been burying tweets containing the hashtag #DNCLeak and #PodestaEmails, according to The Daily Caller.

See the report here:

https://youtu.be/841oG7RALBc