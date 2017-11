Published on Nov 2, 2017

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile has reversed her position on Clinton and her loss – once an apologist for Clinton’s “hubris and arrogance,” she has at last admitted that the Clinton machine was in control of the party long before she was the nominee. How does the Democratic Party overcome its system of corrupt super-delegates “afraid of the money?” Political analyst Rob Taub and Republican strategist Chris Neiweem join “News with Ed” to weigh in.