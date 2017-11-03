03

Nov. ’17

BREAKING: Obama Approved Uranium For Export(VIDEO)!!!

 

Published on Nov 3, 2017

Obama approved uanium for export. The Obama administration has been exposed approving the export of yellowcake uranium to European nations. Yellowcake uranium is the raw material, and can be used to make either nuclear fuel, or nuclear weapons. Uranium One deal led to some exports to Europe, memos show.

NRC declared in a November 2010 press release that announced that ARMZ, a subsidiary of the Russian-owned Rosatom, had been approved to take ownership of the Uranium One mining firm and its American

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s