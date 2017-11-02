Pelosi And Dems Urge Eco-Billionaire Tom Steyer To STOP Impeach Trump Campaign

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and some of her Democratic colleagues are trashing environmentalist Tom Steyer’s expensive and distracting campaign to impeach President Donald Trump.

Pelosi, a Democrat who is widely considered one of Trump’s fiercest opponents in Congress, told Steyer to junk-heap his $10 million impeachment push, according to a report Thursday from Politico. She and her colleagues believe the California billionaire’s effort is a giant distraction.

“I certainly don’t think that that’s a helpful effort,” California Rep. Ro Khanna said of Steyer’s belligerent rebel-rousing. His comments reflect Pelosi’s strategy, which is to steer clear of Trump’s trolling while positioning Democrats as the “no drama” party.

“There’s nothing any of us can say in Congress that is going to change people’s view of Donald Trump,” Khanna told reporters. “What they need is us to help them form their view of whether the Democratic Party is ready to lead.”

Steyer, for his part, dismissed Pelosi’s concerns in a press statement Thursday. “This isn’t about me, or Rep. Pelosi. This is about giving a voice to the American people who are demanding the political establishment stand up to Trump.”

The president reacted to the campaign in predictable Trump-like fashion.

“Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!” Trump wrote in a tweet earlier this month about Steyer’s ad blitz.

http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/02/pelosi-and-dems-urge-eco-billionaire-tom-steyer-to-stifle-impeach-trump-campaign/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social

A billionaire spent $10 million on an ad calling for Trump’s impeachment [VIDEO]

