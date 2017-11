Published on Nov 2, 2017

The suspect in Tuesday’s deadly attack in New York has been charged with terrorism. Sayfullo Saipov is said to have been inspired by Islamic State, and even requested the group’s flag be hung in his hospital room. It seems Donald Trump wants to take matters out of the court’s hands, tweeting that rather than a flag, he should be handed the death penalty. The US leader is also open to sending the attacker to Guantanamo Bay. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8r7v