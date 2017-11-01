Scene of NYC attack, at least 6 people dead [VIDEO]

Published on Oct 31, 2017

Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting near the World Trade Center memorial in the lower Manhattan neighborhood of Tribeca in New York City, following an incident near Stuyvesant High School. Police have the gunman in custody. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8r3z

Manhattan attack leaves 6 people dead, police investigate attack as terrorism

Published on Oct 31, 2017

A number casualties and injures was reported in New York City’s lower Manhattan, Tuesday, after a box truck crashed into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike lane. The driver reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” after stepping out of the vehicle, before he was taken into custody by the police.

’Our spirit will never be broken by an act of violence’ ‒ NYC mayor on truck terrorism

Published on Oct 31, 2017

A truck plowed into a bike lane in lower Manhattan, killing at least six people and injuring more than a dozen on Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Bill de Blasio has called the incident an act of terrorism. RT America’s Trinity Chavez reports live from the scene, near the World Trade Center.

