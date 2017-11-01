Hillary Clinton’s body language indicates she’s feeling the heat [VIDEO]

On October 15, 2017, feigning that she had broken her toe running down the stairs in heels and falling backward, Hillary Clinton called off her book tour in the UK.

She did that because she was tipped off that news would break the next day of Uranium One — Russia’s $multi-million donation bribe in 2010, while Hillary was secretary of state, to her Clinton Foundation in return for the Obama administration’s approval of a deal that gave Russia control over 20% of America’s uranium mining.

A week later, on October 24, the Washington Post (!) reported that in 2016, Hillary’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hired the Washington firm Fusion GPS to continue its “research” on Donald Trump — research that had been initiated and paid for by a Republican rumored to be RINO John McCain. Fusion GPS in turn hired former British MI6 spook Christopher Steele to invent out of whole cloth the “Russian dossier” on Trump, including the incredible account of Trump — notoriously health conscious (he doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol) and germ-phobic — hiring Russian hookers to pee (“golden showers”) on a hotel bed.

The Clinton campaign and the DNC continued to fund Fusion GPS’s “research” until just days before Election Day.

Now, the House Intelligence Committee has opened investigations into both the Uranium One deal, as well as Fusion GPS. White House Chief of Staff — the very based General John Kelly — is also calling on the Justice Department to investigate the Democrats.

All of which would explain why Hillary Clinton, the always-composed pathological liar, is squirming.

Aside from those heavy-duty stress-induced bags under her eyes, the above video points to two significant body-language gestures of Hillary which both have to do with her neck:

Pulling into herself by shortening her neck, chin down. Touching the back of her neck with her hand.

An article on body language has this to say —

The neck [is] a classic position where a predator attacks, either going for the jugular artery at the side or crushing or ripping out the windpipe. When people feel threatened they will thus naturally act to protect the neck, pulling the chin down to protect the throat and possibly also raising the shoulders to protect the sides of the neck.

(2) On Hillary touching the back of her neck:

When a person is uncomfortable with what they are sayingor where they are saying it, then their neck muscles may tense, affecting their voice through constriction of the windpipe or tensing of the vocal chords. This can cause discomfort in the neck and the hand thus acts to sooth this irritation.

When a person is uncomfortable they may sweat. If they are wearing a tight collar this will start to rub and irritate them. As a result they may pull at their collar . . . .

Another reason for touching the neck is when the person fears attack, as it reflects the desire to cover their windpipe.

There are also major muscles at the side and back of the neck and rubbing or squeezing these indicates tension, which may well be anxiety.

Suddenly grabbing the back of the neck can be a displacement activity for anger, as if the person raises their hand to strike then has to do something to restrain it. A neck-grab can also be a sign of shock or surprise as if the person is pulling their head back and grabbing it to suppress the reaction.

