Oct. ’17

Podesta’s Claim He Didn’t Know About Dossier Payments is Beyond Fishy

 

We now know that the DNC and Team Clinton funded the discredited Trump dossier, however it’s truly incredible how nobody from those camps is willing to confess they knew about it.

So far, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Hillary Clinton herself and Clinton Campaign head John Podesta are all playing dumb.

The “wasn’t me” charade has gotten so ridiculous that even CNN’s Chris Cilliza, who is about the furthest possible one can be from a Trump supporter admits it is unsettling.

From CNN

Analysis by Chris Cilliza

CNN’s Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb just reported this important nugget from the ongoing investigation into who paid an opposition research firm to put together a dossier on Donald Trump:

“Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz both privately denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

 

“The interviews happened before this week’s disclosure that the Clinton campaign and DNC paid for the research. Senate investigators may seek to further question the two top Democrats and dig deeper on the origins of the so-called Trump dossier, one of the sources briefed on the matter said.”
On its face, this seems crazy. How could two of the top officials at Clinton’s campaign and the DNC not know that Perkins Coie lawyer Marc Elias was using money from both of those organizations to fund opposition research from Fusion GPS, and thus the work of former British spy Christopher Steele on the Trump dossier?

I actually can see it when it comes to Wasserman Schultz. Remember that Wasserman Schultz was — even before she was forced to resign during the Democratic National Convention last summer — falling out of favor with the Clinton team. Given that, it’s not terribly hard to imagine that Wasserman Schultz was simply cut out of decisions like this one from the very beginning.

It’s also possible, of course, that Podesta didn’t know. But he should have.
The details of opposition research operations are often kept from the candidate. This is standard operating procedure to protect the candidate, to give them plausible deniability about what is one of the most important, least understood and most maligned elements of modern campaigns.
You can read more here 
AND HERE:
