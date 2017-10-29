Podesta’s Claim He Didn’t Know About Dossier Payments is Beyond Fishy

We now know that the DNC and Team Clinton funded the discredited Trump dossier, however it’s truly incredible how nobody from those camps is willing to confess they knew about it.

So far, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Hillary Clinton herself and Clinton Campaign head John Podesta are all playing dumb.

The “wasn’t me” charade has gotten so ridiculous that even CNN’s Chris Cilliza, who is about the furthest possible one can be from a Trump supporter admits it is unsettling.

Now that #DNC & everyone in Clinton camp has denied being aware that they were funding the dossier against DJT, who was cutting the checks?🤔 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 27, 2017

From CNN

Analysis by Chris Cilliza

CNN’s Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb just reported this important nugget from the ongoing investigation into who paid an opposition research firm to put together a dossier on Donald Trump:

“Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz both privately denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

“The interviews happened before this week’s disclosure that the Clinton campaign and DNC paid for the research. Senate investigators may seek to further question the two top Democrats and dig deeper on the origins of the so-called Trump dossier, one of the sources briefed on the matter said.”

