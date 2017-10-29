Podesta’s Claim He Didn’t Know About Dossier Payments is Beyond Fishy

We now know that the DNC and Team Clinton funded the discredited Trump dossier, however it’s truly incredible how nobody from those camps is willing to confess they knew about it.
So far, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Hillary Clinton herself and Clinton Campaign head John Podesta are all playing dumb.
The “wasn’t me” charade has gotten so ridiculous that even CNN’s Chris Cilliza, who is about the furthest possible one can be from a Trump supporter admits it is unsettling.
From CNN
Analysis by Chris Cilliza
CNN’s Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb just reported this important nugget from the ongoing investigation into who paid an opposition research firm to put together a dossier on Donald Trump:
“Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz both privately denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
I actually can see it when it comes to Wasserman Schultz. Remember that Wasserman Schultz was — even before she was forced to resign during the Democratic National Convention last summer — falling out of favor with the Clinton team. Given that, it’s not terribly hard to imagine that Wasserman Schultz was simply cut out of decisions like this one from the very beginning.