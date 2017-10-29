29

Oct. ’17

Math skills ‘unearned privilege’ of whites – US professor under fire for comments [VIDEO]

 

Published on Oct 29, 2017

A professor in the US says mathematics is racially discriminating. Rochelle Guitierrez from Illinois University has published a book in which she claims that aspects of the subject are an ‘unearned privilege’ for white people.
Gutierrez describes what she calls the use of ‘political knowledge’ to teach mathematics.

RT spoke to marketing professor Gad Saad, who thinks it’s important that students get equal access to learning, but we can’t expect everyone to achieve the same.

