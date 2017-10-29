Hillary Spox: I’m “Damn Glad” Clinton Campaign Colluded With Russia to Spread Disinformation About Trump

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed Hillary Clinton Saturday morning after her former spokesman said he’s “damn glad” Clinton’s campaign colluded with the Russians to spread disinformation about Trump.

Sarah Sanders slammed the Clinton camp Saturday morning. “Clinton spokesman just said he’s “damn glad” Clinton campaign colluded w/ Russia to spread disinformation about @ POTUS & influence election”

Sanders then said it’s Hillary’s camp that colluded with the Russians, “The evidence Clinton campaign, DNC & Russia colluded to influence the election is indisputable->”

le->”

Sarah Sanders was referring to a statement former Hillary spox Brian Fallon made to the Washington Post late Friday. Fallon bragged about Marc Elias, Clinton’s campaign lawyer saying he did the right thing by hiring Fusion GPS.

“Marc is known as one of the most skilled professionals in Democratic politics, in addition to being the party’s top election lawyer,” said Brian Fallon, who served as a spokesman for the campaign. “I am damn glad he pursued this on behalf of our campaign and only regret more of this material was not verified in time for the voters to learn it before the election.”

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/hillary-spox-im-damn-glad-clinton-campaign-colluded-russia-spread-disinformation-trump/

Advertisements