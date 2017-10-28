THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [OCTOBER 28, 2017]

–

–

–

Church Militant – Oct 26, 2017

Lawyer Michael Reck said the New York archdiocese has another round of priest sex abuse settlements coming soon, and victims seeking to take part can …

6 new settlements totaling $1.8M announced involving NY priest … WABC-TV – Oct 25, 2017 6 new settlements totaling $1.8M announced involving NY priest child sex abuse … for child sex abuse victims have announced six settlements involving priests … Group of childhood sex abuse victims inks $1.8M settlement with two …

New York Daily News – Oct 25, 2017

–

Clerical sex abuse disclosures skyrocket in pope’s Argentina ABC News – Oct 25, 2017 In this Oct. 11, 2017 photo, Yasmin Detez poses for a portrait inside San Jose Obrero church where Rev. Carlos Jose celebrated Mass in Caseros, in the …

–

Defense: Investigator may have destroyed, withheld docs in case of … Chicago Tribune – Oct 24, 2017 A Kane County investigator in a former Aurora priest’s sex abuse case may have destroyed some notes while withholding others, according to the former priest’s …

–

Yakima Herald-Republic – Oct 25, 2017

A lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of a minor was filed against the Catholic … him from using his position as a Diocesan priest to sexually abuse the plaintiff.

–

Church Militant – 21 hours ago

Worse yet, the archdiocese of Los Angeles has had to pay over $660 million to priest sex abuse survivors — a fact which many blame on liberal Cdl. Roger …

–

Bronx abuse victim recalls horrors of being part of pervy priest’s ‘teen … New York Daily News – Oct 26, 2017 Jimmy Halpin is the latest priest abuse victim to step forward and reveal his childhood nightmares when he … Theisen also liked to talk to the boys about sex.

–

Pacific Daily News – Oct 25, 2017

Lawsuit: Boy whipped, tried to expose priest’s sexual abuses … M.P. is the 139th person to file a clergy sex abuse lawsuit in federal and local court against the …

Brouillard allegedly lured altar boy to the states to turn him into a sex …

Pacific News Center – Oct 25, 2017

–

Pacific Daily News – Oct 24, 2017

J.T. is the 138th person to file a clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, its priests, other clergy and others associated with the Catholic …

Lawsuit: Priest offered travel, college to victim

The Guam Daily Post – Oct 24, 2017

–

Utica Observer Dispatch – Oct 27, 2017

Felix Colosimo, a former priest who served in several Utica-area churches, has … committed child sexual abuse as a priest were found credible by the diocese.

–

Philly.com – Oct 26, 2017

An abusive priest’s line of casualties, 2 teens killed, fire at popular restaurant …. him of sexual assault at a showing of an television show in which she stars.

–

Catholic News Agency – Oct 24, 2017

The release of court records related to sex abuse allegations against three Catholic priests several decades ago will serve as “an additional step in healing for …

–

Seattle Times – 10 hours ago

Responses are prompting more sex–abuse victims to emerge …. “When a teacher or a soccer coach or a priest is accused by one or two people, then suddenly …

James Toback on new allegations by Rachel McAdams, Selma Blair …

Los Angeles Times – 20 hours ago

–

Philly.com – Oct 25, 2017

Five months after District Attorney Lynne M. Abraham launched a grand-jury inquiry into the sexual abuse of minors by priests in the Philadelphia Roman …

–

GetReligion (blog) – Oct 23, 2017

The headline is rather calm, considering the scandalous subject: “Pope’s advisers on sex abuse also take up children of priests.” Here is the overture: VATICAN …

–

NDTV – Oct 25, 2017

New Delhi: The police have arrested a pastor in Bihar who is accused of raping two women on the pretext of driving out evil spirits, an official said today.

–

CHCH News – Oct 24, 2017

A former Niagara area priest has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for … to three counts of gross indecency for the sexual abuse of three boys from 1975 to …

Ex-priest Grecco gets 18 months in prison

St. Catharines Standard – Oct 24, 2017

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

