THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [OCTOBER 28, 2017]

$1.8 Million in Priest Sex Abuse Settlements in New York
Church Militant–Oct 26, 2017
Lawyer Michael Reck said the New York archdiocese has another round of priest sex abuse settlements coming soon, and victims seeking to take part can …
6 new settlements totaling $1.8M announced involving NY priest …
WABC-TV–Oct 25, 2017
6 new settlements totaling $1.8M announced involving NY priest child sex abuse … for child sex abuse victims have announced six settlements involving priests …
Group of childhood sex abuse victims inks $1.8M settlement with two …
New York Daily News–Oct 25, 2017
–
Clerical sex abuse disclosures skyrocket in pope’s Argentina
ABC News–Oct 25, 2017
In this Oct. 11, 2017 photo, Yasmin Detez poses for a portrait inside San Jose Obrero church where Rev. Carlos Jose celebrated Mass in Caseros, in the …
–
Defense: Investigator may have destroyed, withheld docs in case of …
Chicago Tribune–Oct 24, 2017
A Kane County investigator in a former Aurora priest’s sex abuse case may have destroyed some notes while withholding others, according to the former priest’s …
–
Sex abuse lawsuit filed against Catholic Diocese
Yakima Herald-Republic–Oct 25, 2017
A lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of a minor was filed against the Catholic … him from using his position as a Diocesan priest to sexually abuse the plaintiff.
–
Sex Abuse Settlements in Australia to Cost Church Another Billion
Church Militant–21 hours ago
Worse yet, the archdiocese of Los Angeles has had to pay over $660 million to priest sex abuse survivors — a fact which many blame on liberal Cdl. Roger …
–
Bronx abuse victim recalls horrors of being part of pervy priest’s ‘teen …
New York Daily News–Oct 26, 2017
Jimmy Halpin is the latest priest abuse victim to step forward and reveal his childhood nightmares when he … Theisen also liked to talk to the boys about sex.
–
Lawsuit: Boy whipped, tried to expose priest’s sexual abuses
Pacific Daily News–Oct 25, 2017
Lawsuit: Boy whipped, tried to expose priest’s sexual abuses … M.P. is the 139th person to file a clergy sex abuse lawsuit in federal and local court against the …
Brouillard allegedly lured altar boy to the states to turn him into a sex …
Pacific News Center–Oct 25, 2017
–
Man says he refused to be priest’s sex toy in US
Pacific Daily News–Oct 24, 2017
J.T. is the 138th person to file a clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, its priests, other clergy and others associated with the Catholic …
Lawsuit: Priest offered travel, college to victim
The Guam Daily Post–Oct 24, 2017
–
Former Utica-area priest Colosimo dies
Utica Observer Dispatch–Oct 27, 2017
Felix Colosimo, a former priest who served in several Utica-area churches, has … committed child sexual abuse as a priest were found credible by the diocese.
–
An abusive priest’s line of casualties, 2 teens killed, fire at popular …
Philly.com–Oct 26, 2017
An abusive priest’s line of casualties, 2 teens killed, fire at popular restaurant …. him of sexual assault at a showing of an television show in which she stars.
–
Release of Santa Fe court records a step in countering abuse …
Catholic News Agency–Oct 24, 2017
The release of court records related to sex abuse allegations against three Catholic priests several decades ago will serve as “an additional step in healing for …
–
Responses are prompting more sex–abuse victims to emerge
Seattle Times–10 hours ago
Responses are prompting more sex–abuse victims to emerge …. “When a teacher or a soccer coach or a priest is accused by one or two people, then suddenly …
James Toback on new allegations by Rachel McAdams, Selma Blair …
Los Angeles Times–20 hours ago
–
Lawyers : Church – sex inquiry is sweeping
Philly.com–Oct 25, 2017
Five months after District Attorney Lynne M. Abraham launched a grand-jury inquiry into the sexual abuse of minors by priests in the Philadelphia Roman …
–
Secret children of Catholic priests: Solid Associated Press report …
GetReligion (blog)–Oct 23, 2017
The headline is rather calm, considering the scandalous subject: “Pope’s advisers on sex abuse also take up children of priests.” Here is the overture: VATICAN …
–
Rapist Priest In Bihar Claimed To Expel Evil Spirits: Police
NDTV–Oct 25, 2017
New Delhi: The police have arrested a pastor in Bihar who is accused of raping two women on the pretext of driving out evil spirits, an official said today.
–
Sentencing for disgraced former Catholic priest
CHCH News–Oct 24, 2017
A former Niagara area priest has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for … to three counts of gross indecency for the sexual abuse of three boys from 1975 to …
Ex-priest Grecco gets 18 months in prison
St. Catharines Standard–Oct 24, 2017
–
Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States
http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html
–
National Survivor Advocates Coalition
https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/
–
