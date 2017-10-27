John McCain Helped Hillary Clinton Wiretap the Trump Campaign

Sen. John McCain played a major role in the helping Hillary Clinton use a fictitious dossier to obtain FISA warrants against the Trump campaign, together with James Comey’s FBI. According to a January report in the New York Post, Sen. John McCain gave the FBI a dossier detailing claims of a Russian blackmail plot against President-elect Donald Trump.

“Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public,” McCain said.

On Monday, the Washington Post revealed that the Clinton campaign paid for the discredited dossier. Reports suggest that the Clinton Campaign and the DNC paid as much as $6.2M to Fusion GPS for the opposition research.

There is not a single piece of non-public information in the dossier that has been verified as true, and in fact, much of the dossier has been found to be a complete fabrication. Much of the information contained in the Fusion GPS dossier is suspected to have been planted by Russian intelligence officers.

The discredited dossier was used by the Obama administration, namely James Comey, to gain secret FISA warrants against members of the Trump Campaign.

Sources also confirmed this week that the FBI reimbursed Fusion GPS for some of the expense of creating the dossier, using taxpayer dollars.

