Published on Oct 27, 2017

The US Justice Department demanded that RT America register under the Cold War-era ‘Foreign Agents Act’.

Google then removed RT YouTube’s premium advertising service in the US without any prior notice.

The attacks against this channel started after January’s US intelligence report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

The experts RT talked to believe Twitter might have been pressured into making the move against the channel.