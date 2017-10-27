Pressure is piling on Hillary from every direction, even from the former Obama administration!

Obama’s CIA director, Leon Panetta, said on CNN yesterday that a congressional committee needs to investigate the Clinton campaign’s payments for the Trump dossier.

From The Daily Caller

In an interview on CNN, Panetta was asked about Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s and DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s denials about knowing who paid for the dossier. It was reported on Tuesday that the campaign and DNC paid for the dossier through their law firm, Perkins Coie.

“Well, it’s obviously something that the intelligence committee is going to have to look at,” Panetta said.

“You know, knowing presidential campaigns, they’re big operations and somehow the left hand may not know what the right hand is doing. And that could be the case here, but I really do think that the committee is going to have to get into this, determine just exactly what happened. Who knew what and when.”

Adding further mystery to the “who knew what and when” question was the revelation on Thursday that Podesta testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this month that he was not aware of who paid for the dossier.

“It certainly makes the situation very awkward,” Panetta responded.

“If you’re testifying and saying you have no knowledge and the attorney sitting next to you is one of those that knew what, what was involved here, I think it does raise an issue that the committee is going to have to look at and determine just exactly what knew what,” he added.

http://truthfeednews.com/bombshell-former-obama-cia-director-calls-for-hillary-to-be-investigated/

Advertisements