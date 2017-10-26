The Draining of the Swamp: Republican Senators Corker and Flake have abandoned their re-election efforts [VIDEO]

Published on Oct 25, 2017

Senators Corker and Flake have abandoned their re-election efforts, citing Trump’s toxic influence on the Republican Party and the political atmosphere as a whole. Trump insists that the GOP doesn’t have a unity problem. Are we to take the flight of moderate Republicans as an illustration that “the swamp” has begun to drain, or that Trump’s public feuding with fellow Republicans is disintegrating the party? Democratic superdelegate Mitch Ceasar and talk radio host Mark Simone join “News with Ed” to weigh in.