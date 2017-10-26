Team Clinton faked outrage over Trump-Russia dossier as they “knew all along” the secret origins of the dossier THEY FUNDED [VIDEO]

Published on Oct 25, 2017

Mike Papantonio, host of “America’s Lawyer,” joins “News with Ed” to offer his analysis of the latest revelations regarding Clinton’s hand in funding the research for the infamous and scandalizing Steele dossier and flying allegations of “Russian blackmail.” He also explains how Democratic elites “sat quietly” and gloried in the rising tide of anti-Russian sentiment when in fact they “knew all along” the secret origins of the dossier.