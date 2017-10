Published on Oct 24, 2017

Special counsel Robert Mueller has expanded his investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to look into the Podesta Group, a lobbying firm run by Tony Podesta, the brother of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair. Ties between Podesta and Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort ‒ specifically regarding lobbying for Ukraine ‒ drew Mueller’s attention, reports RT America’s Trinity Chavez.