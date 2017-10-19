19

Oct. ’17

Ellen Finds Jesus: Saving MGM Liability or Saving Lives? [VIDEO]

 

Published on Oct 18, 2017

MGM was exposed to massive liability & lawsuits by TimeLine 2.0 which put security guard Jesus Campos at the beginning of the shooting but had a delay of 6 minutes before LVPD were called. Jesus disappeared as he was about to do a half dozen interviews and didn’t resurface until he appeared 5 days later on the Ellen Degeneres show. Ellen asked no questions but lauded him as a hero. Interestingly, Ellen had premiered a line of celebrity slot machines at the MGM Grand 9 days before the shooting.

https://www.infowars.com/jesus-return…

