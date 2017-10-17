Hillary Clinton Just Told Five Blatant Lies About WikiLeaks

As part of her ongoing “Thank God You Didn’t Elect Me” tour, Hillary Clinton made her debut on Australian television last night in an interview with the ABC’s Sarah Ferguson. Though she didn’t repeat her infamous “17 intelligence agencies” lie, which she’d continued to regurgitate long after that claim had been conclusively debunked, there were still plenty of whoppers to be heard.

From her ridiculous claim that the aggressively protested DNC convention was “very positive” to her completely baseless assertion that Bernie Sanders “couldn’t explain his programs” during the primaries, Clinton did a fine job of reminding us all why the average American finds her about as trustworthy as a hungry crocodile. But while she has blamed her loss on James Comey and Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders and self-hating women and the media and uninformed voters and voter suppression and her campaign staff and the DNC and campaign finance laws and Jill Stein and the Electoral College and Anthony Weiner and sexism and Vladimir Putin, Hillary Clinton reserved the lion’s share of her deceit for the organization she hates most of all: WikiLeaks.

Here are five lies that Clinton told about the outlet during her ABC interview:

Lie 1: Claims WikiLeaks never publishes anything about Russia

Lie 2: Podesta leaks were timed to eclipse the Access Hollywood “grab them by the pussy” October surprise.

Lie 3: Implying that there was nothing incriminating in the Democratic party emails that WikiLeaks published.

Lie 4: Julian Assange is “a tool of Russian intelligence” who “does the bidding of a dictator.”

Lie 5: Claiming WikiLeaks helped spread lies and is therefore not protected by the First Amendment.

READ MORE HERE:

Advertisements