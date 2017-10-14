THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [OCTOBER 14, 2017]

–

Pacific Daily News – Oct 10, 2017

After former altar boys tearfully went public with allegations, a law was passed to open doors for lawsuits against the church, clergy and others. Wochit.

Another sex abuse lawsuit filed against church

Pacific News Center – Oct 10, 2017

BBC News – Oct 11, 2017

An alleged victim of a senior Roman Catholic priest has told a court he was haunted by “nightmares” of the sex abuse he suffered as a boy. Laurence Soper, 74 …

Court hears from alleged victim haunted by ‘nightmares’ of sex …

getwestlondon – Oct 11, 2017

Chicago Tribune – Oct 7, 2017

New disclosures are raising questions in the case of an Aurora priest charged with sex abuse whose trial has been repeatedly delayed while he faces …

23 Women Accuse Former Queens Priest of Abusing Them as … New York Times – Oct 11, 2017 A former teacher at a Catholic school in Queens who said she had reported the sexual abuse of seven female students by a priest in 1991 now claims that the …

Pacific Daily News – Oct 12, 2017

Lawsuit: Priest takes boys’ nude photos, abuses them during scout lessons … At the time of the alleged sexual abuse and molestation, G.E. said he was a Boy …

The Hindu – Oct 9, 2017

A church vicar was arrested on Monday on charges of alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl. The police identified the accused as Devarajan, 65, of Vellarada.

49-year-old latest to allege sexual abuse by priest Brouillard KUAM.com – Oct 9, 2017 He further alleges that the church hierarchy along with the Boy Scouts knew about Brouillard’s history of sexual abuse but did nothing. In an interview with KUAM …

Pacific News Center – Oct 13, 2017

Guam – The late Father Andrew Mannetta is once again named in a church sex abuse complaint filed against the Archdiocese of Agana. The complaint was filed …

46-year-old claims he was sexually abused by clergy as a teen

KUAM.com – Oct 12, 2017

CBS New York – Oct 10, 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of sexual abuse allegations against a Catholic priest in Queens is growing. Twenty-three women now say the former …

Irish Times – Oct 8, 2017

The international and Irish sex tourists, why are they coming here raping our children? … “The abuse of children at this extent is terrible — incest is growing here …

