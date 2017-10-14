THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [OCTOBER 14, 2017]

–
Second boy claims priest brought him to Minnesota for sex abuse
Pacific Daily News–Oct 10, 2017
After former altar boys tearfully went public with allegations, a law was passed to open doors for lawsuits against the church, clergy and others. Wochit.
Another sex abuse lawsuit filed against church
Pacific News Center–Oct 10, 2017
–
London priest ‘sex abuse victim’ had ‘nightmares’
BBC News–Oct 11, 2017
An alleged victim of a senior Roman Catholic priest has told a court he was haunted by “nightmares” of the sex abuse he suffered as a boy. Laurence Soper, 74 …
Court hears from alleged victim haunted by ‘nightmares’ of sex …
getwestlondon–Oct 11, 2017
–
With new information, new questions arise in Aurora priest sex …
Chicago Tribune–Oct 7, 2017
New disclosures are raising questions in the case of an Aurora priest charged with sex abuse whose trial has been repeatedly delayed while he faces …
–
23 Women Accuse Former Queens Priest of Abusing Them as …
New York Times–Oct 11, 2017
A former teacher at a Catholic school in Queens who said she had reported the sexual abuse of seven female students by a priest in 1991 now claims that the …
–
Lawsuit: Priest takes boys’ nude photos, abuses them during scout …
Pacific Daily News–Oct 12, 2017
Lawsuit: Priest takes boys’ nude photos, abuses them during scout lessons … At the time of the alleged sexual abuse and molestation, G.E. said he was a Boy …
–
Church priest held on sexual abuse charge
The Hindu–Oct 9, 2017
A church vicar was arrested on Monday on charges of alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl. The police identified the accused as Devarajan, 65, of Vellarada.
–
49-year-old latest to allege sexual abuse by priest Brouillard
KUAM.com–Oct 9, 2017
He further alleges that the church hierarchy along with the Boy Scouts knew about Brouillard’s history of sexual abuse but did nothing. In an interview with KUAM …
–
Victim complained of stomach pain but says priest molested him …
Pacific News Center–Oct 13, 2017
Guam – The late Father Andrew Mannetta is once again named in a church sex abuse complaint filed against the Archdiocese of Agana. The complaint was filed …
46-year-old claims he was sexually abused by clergy as a teen
KUAM.com–Oct 12, 2017
–
Number Of Abuse Allegations Against Queens Priest Are Growing
CBS New York–Oct 10, 2017
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of sexual abuse allegations against a Catholic priest in Queens is growing. Twenty-three women now say the former …
–
Irish missionary priest calls for foreign travel ban on paedophiles
Irish Times–Oct 8, 2017
The international and Irish sex tourists, why are they coming here raping our children? … “The abuse of children at this extent is terrible — incest is growing here …
–
–