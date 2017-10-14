14

Oct. ’17

THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [OCTOBER 14, 2017]

Second boy claims priest brought him to Minnesota for sex abuse

Pacific Daily NewsOct 10, 2017
After former altar boys tearfully went public with allegations, a law was passed to open doors for lawsuits against the church, clergy and others. Wochit.
Another sex abuse lawsuit filed against church
Pacific News CenterOct 10, 2017

London priestsex abuse victim’ had ‘nightmares’

BBC NewsOct 11, 2017
An alleged victim of a senior Roman Catholic priest has told a court he was haunted by “nightmares” of the sex abuse he suffered as a boy. Laurence Soper, 74 …
Court hears from alleged victim haunted by ‘nightmares’ of sex
getwestlondonOct 11, 2017

With new information, new questions arise in Aurora priest sex

Chicago TribuneOct 7, 2017
New disclosures are raising questions in the case of an Aurora priest charged with sex abuse whose trial has been repeatedly delayed while he faces …

23 Women Accuse Former Queens Priest of Abusing Them as …

New York TimesOct 11, 2017
A former teacher at a Catholic school in Queens who said she had reported the sexual abuse of seven female students by a priest in 1991 now claims that the …

Lawsuit: Priest takes boys’ nude photos, abuses them during scout …

Pacific Daily NewsOct 12, 2017
Lawsuit: Priest takes boys’ nude photos, abuses them during scout lessons … At the time of the alleged sexual abuse and molestation, G.E. said he was a Boy …

Church priest held on sexual abuse charge

The HinduOct 9, 2017
A church vicar was arrested on Monday on charges of alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl. The police identified the accused as Devarajan, 65, of Vellarada.

49-year-old latest to allege sexual abuse by priest Brouillard

KUAM.comOct 9, 2017
He further alleges that the church hierarchy along with the Boy Scouts knew about Brouillard’s history of sexual abuse but did nothing. In an interview with KUAM …

Victim complained of stomach pain but says priest molested him …

Pacific News CenterOct 13, 2017
Guam – The late Father Andrew Mannetta is once again named in a church sex abuse complaint filed against the Archdiocese of Agana. The complaint was filed …
46-year-old claims he was sexually abused by clergy as a teen
KUAM.comOct 12, 2017

Number Of Abuse Allegations Against Queens Priest Are Growing

CBS New YorkOct 10, 2017
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of sexual abuse allegations against a Catholic priest in Queens is growing. Twenty-three women now say the former …

Irish missionary priest calls for foreign travel ban on paedophiles

Irish TimesOct 8, 2017
The international and Irish sex tourists, why are they coming here raping our children? … “The abuse of children at this extent is terrible — incest is growing here …

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

