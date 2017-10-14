George Clooney Calls Trump a ‘Sexist Scumbag’, Then One Actress Reveals Sick Thing Clooney Did to Her

Hollywood actor George Clooney is taking a massive heat since one of his former ‘ER’ co-stars, Vanessa Marquez, accused him of being on the left side…big time. As you know, Clooney released a semi-decent statement on sexual predator and Hollywood magnate Harvey Weinstein, in which he said, “I don’t know what he did in private.” First hearing Clooney’s words you might get confused, but Marquez comes clean about a thing he did to her back in the filming days.

This is a show-stopper.

At the moment, George Clooney is accused of sexually harassing Marquez, who was a cast member on the 90s show “ER.” As Marquez explained, the show’s producer was also verbally abusive to her on daily basis. He said she was basically lying, which caused her to open up about the sexual harassment claims.

As per Page Six, “A former ‘ER’ actress claims that she was sexually and racially harassed daily on set — and George Clooney helped ‘blacklist’ her from Hollywood when she complained. ‘Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER. [W]omen who don’t play the game lose career I did,’ tweeted Vanessa Marquez.”

Marquez shifted the blame on actor Eriq La Salle and a crew member, noting they were “p—sy grabbers” and claimed she had been harassed on her Mexican roots by, “Anthony, Noah, Julianna,” naming Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle, and Julianna Margulies. This was the main reason Marquez approached executive producer John Wells with the issue.

Even back then, she tried to bring the truth into the spotlight, which was quickly buried. Plus, the public would never have George Clooney playing the villain in some story, a story that, in fact, could end his career.

We should all remember that the show turned Clooney into a superstar who no longer needs to film, because he is, well, just so rich.

When Marquez came to the producer with the claims, he asked her “Did George do something to you?” as if he knew what she was referring to from her very first word.

From that moment onward, Marquez began dropping off the Hollywood scale of success and was eliminated like a nasty virus. But, the thing to worry about here is Clooney and his statement, instead of ambushing Marquez. Clooney didn’t see anything wrong with what Weinstein was doing, and that’s an alarming thing to realize.

“He [Weinstein] gave me my first big break as a director with ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.’ We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior — ever,” Clooney claims. Despite his words, Clooney seems to be very aware of what Weinstein was doing from very early on.

