Published on Oct 13, 2017

The global gaming sensation Pokemon Go is now being hyped as a meddling tool for Moscow in the US election.

RT discussed the claims, which originated on CNN, with attorney Jennifer Breedon. She says the allegations sound more than a little far-fetched.

Anissa Naouai takes a closer look at the latest claims over Russian meddling.

