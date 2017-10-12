SEXUALLY CREEPY Joe Biden Condemns Weinstein After Six Days Of Silence

Former Vice President Joe Biden finally condemned Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment and assault after six long days of silence.

Biden spoke at the Anti-Violence Project Courage Awards in New York City, NY on Wednesday night after receiving an award for his work on behalf of the LGBTQ community, reports CNN.

“While we have made progress together, we know that violence and the abuse of power still persist today,” Biden said. “We’ve recently seen that in stark relief in the disgusting conduct and behavior of a very powerful figure in Hollywood. A man who had power over scores of women and their careers. He abused that power in a disgusting and immoral way,” Biden stated.

MORE: http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/12/joe-biden-condemns-weinstein-after-six-days-of-silence/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social

JOE BIDEN: IT’S OK TO TOUCH LITTLE GIRLS [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 19, 2017 WATCH AS CREEPY BIDEN BECOMES NEW PEDOGATE POSTER CHILD…