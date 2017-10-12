12

Oct. ’17

Insider Stock Trading by MGM (Mandalay Bay Hotel Owners) on Sep. 6 & 7 Before LAS VEGAS attack [VIDEO]

 

Published on Oct 9, 2017

DID YOU NOTICE THE CONNECTION BERWEEN 911 AND HARVEST 91 10/1 ????

 

Casino stocks fall, led by Mandalay Bay-owner MGM, after Las Vegas shooting. MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay hotel near where the shooting occurred, fell 5.6 percent Monday.

Whoa! Soros Had A $42 Million Short Open On MGM – BETTING THAT STOCK WOULD FALL !!!   [VIDEO]

 

 

Las Vegas Shooting – Harvest 91 10/1 32nd Floor – Crisis Actor Dr. Phil Appearance

 

Published on Oct 3, 2017

 

911 INSIDER TRADING LEAD DIRECTLY INTO THE CIA’S HIGHEST RANKS

 

CIA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR “BUZZY” KRONGARD MANAGED FIRM THAT HANDLED “PUT” OPTIONS ON UAL

 

On Sept. 6, 2001, the Thursday before the tragedy, 2,075 put options were made on United Airlines and on Sept. 10, the day before the attacks, 2,282 put options were recorded for American Airlines. Given the prices at the time, this could have yielded speculators between $2 million and $4 million in profit.

http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/illegaltades.html

 

 

 

