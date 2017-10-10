10

Oct. ’17

Mark Cuban considering presidential run in 2020 – CUBAN 2020 [VIDEO]

 

Published on Oct 10, 2017

Mark Cuban recently gave an interview to a podcast called ViewPoint in which he told the host that he’s considering running in 2020. He’s not ready to commit, but he’s considering it. In the interview, he said “If I can come up with solutions I think people can get behind and truly solve problems, then it makes perfect sense for me to run. If it comes down to, do I think I can win because I can convince more people to vote for me, then no, I won’t run.” In other words, he only wants to run if he thinks he has something to offer, not just to become president. The Resident discusses.

Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s