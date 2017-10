Published on Oct 10, 2017

Ten people have died and tens of thousands evacuated after wildfires raged through northern California on Monday night, prompting a state of emergency. The inferno, which has been exacerbated by hot weather and high winds, has destroyed at least 1,500 properties across 70,000 acres in the wine-making region. The US has deployed its largest 747 firefighting aircraft to combat the blaze.