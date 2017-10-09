BREAKING! Vegas Sheriff Publicly Alters Shooters Timeline After Questions From Citizen Journalists [VIDEO]

Published on Oct 9, 2017

We’ve known for 6 days that “shooter” Stephen Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay hotel on 9/25/17 based on valet receipts. This is three days earlier than the publicly admitted timeline from Las Vegas Sheriff Lombardo. Also in the press conference it was revealed that security guard Jose Campos was shot before the “shooter” started firing upon the crowd. This directly contradicts the timeline presented on 10/4/17 there LVPD indicated that the security guard was shot which prompted the stop in the massacre.

